2008 Maserati GranTurismo

89,000 MI

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2008 Maserati GranTurismo

2008 Maserati GranTurismo

MATTE BLACK|NAVIGATION|NICHE RIMS|SPORT EXHAUST

2008 Maserati GranTurismo

- MATTE BLACK|NAVIGATION|NICHE RIMS|SPORT EXHAUST

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6227517
  VIN: ZAMGJ45A080038419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,000 MI

Vehicle Description

2008 Maserati GranTurismo 4.2L V8 Coupe Just Arrived In Our Showroom.
Vehicle is Wrapped in Matte Black. Original Colour is Dark Blue

All In Price: $33,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 89,000 Miles

Features - Navigation, Parking Sensors, Aftermarket Exhaust, NICHE PANTANO M173 Rims, Sport Mode, Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Bose Sound System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

This vehicle can be Safety Certified for an additional $1599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost, unless otherwise stated. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

