2008 Mazda CX-7

154,675 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,675KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6537772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,675 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 mazda CX7

154675 km

Loaded

Awd

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

Call Us: 416-879-6994

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Sunday by appointment

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

All credits are approved

 

dealer Carview

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights

