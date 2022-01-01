Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz C320S

0 KM

Details Description

$500

+ tax & licensing
$500

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

6.2L

6.2L

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8095186
  • Stock #: R1743
  • VIN: WDDEJ77X18A011082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # R1743
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

"AS IS SPECIAL" This vehicle is being sold AS-IS at a very low price to move fast! We will provide you with: • Full disclosure (history/accident search) • CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request! • Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. • A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. *We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

**As per regulations, OMVIC requires us to state: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Call our sales department for more information regarding this rule.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

