$9,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC - AS IS|AMG|NIGHT VISION|NAVI|CAMERA
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC - AS IS|AMG|NIGHT VISION|NAVI|CAMERA
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Sold As Is
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mercedes-Benz S500 4MATIC - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - AMG Package, Night Vision Camera, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Dual Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front & Rear Heated and Ventilated Seats, Power Windows, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Trunk, AUX, USB, A/C and More.
Odometer: 182,000 KM.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Monaco Motorcars Inc
Monaco Motorcars Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226