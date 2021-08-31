2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747392

7747392 Stock #: 8719

8719 VIN: wdbsk71f38f138718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Panoramic Roof Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Convertible Hardtop Bluetooth Connection Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.