2008 MINI Cooper

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 0 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9796435

9796435 VIN: WMWMF73538TV34746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 125,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.