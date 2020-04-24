Menu
2008 MINI Cooper S

S

2008 MINI Cooper S

S

Lecos Auto Sales - Milford

15 Milford Ave, North York, ON M6M 2W1

877-643-5267

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,536KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4901181
  • Stock #: 80857
  • VIN: WMWRH33538TU80857
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

****This vehicle is located at our 15 MilFord Ave location**** 2008 Mini Cooper Convertible. 6 speed manual transmission, silver on brown leather interior, power windows, power locks, steering wheel controls and much more Why are we different than other dealers? 1) We do not charge any hidden fees on our vehicles or services. 2) We ship worldwide. 3) If we don't have the car you're looking for, we will find it for you! 5) ALL in pricing! Be confident that youre buying a fully certified vehicle; no extra charges, just licensing and taxes. 6) Need to sell your car? We can help! All trade-in vehicles welcomed including Consignment! 8) Multiple Locations 9) Our dedicated finance personnel will insure you get the best possible approval for your vehicle purchase. Used car sales people dont always understand your credit situation. Let our financing professionals handle your finance needs. 10) Insured finance and warranty products available *** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** Included in the sale price of the vehicle and of course at no cost to you: 1) Safety Certification 2) Emission Test (when required) 3) CARPROOF (full vehicle history report) 4) 30-DAY Safety Warranty. Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from!!! Several financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, students. No matter what your credit situation is, we can help! Open 6 DAYS A WEEK (Monday to Friday) 9:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm (excluding statutory holidays) UCDA Member OMVIC registered dealer. Feel confident in your purchase. Home of the no hidden fees car buying experience! At Lecos Auto Sales, we are making the car buying experience stress free. Come see the Lecos difference!!! Visit us at www.lecosdufferin.ca Lecos Auto Sales has multiple locations, please read the ad carefully to see which location the vehicle youre interested in is located at. Lecos Auto Milford is Conveniently located on 15 Milford Ave, just south of Lawrence Ave off of Keele Street, in North York, ON M6M2W1 Lecos Auto Dufferin is conveniently located on 4544 Dufferin Street, just south of Finch, in Toronto, ON M3H5X2

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

