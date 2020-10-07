Menu
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

91,500 KM

Details

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Evolution GSR - VARIS V1|HKS|CUSCO|RECARO

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Evolution GSR - VARIS V1|HKS|CUSCO|RECARO

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6175548
  • Stock #: KEY-30
  • VIN: JA3AW86V48U607073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

CarFax Link: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=QmAYBgv11TzLis8GG+gxLmlP7pZd2SVL

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR Just Arrived In Our Showroom.
All In Price: $49,995 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 91,500 KM

Specs:

Engine/Transmission:
HKS R Type Intercooler, HKS Upper Pipe, HKS Lower Pipe, HKS Super SQV4 BOV Kit, Tomei Exhaust, ETS Open Dump Downpipe, AMS Test Pipe, Cusco Oil Catch Can, Grimmspeed EBCS, ACT Heavy Duty Clutch & Lightweight Flywheel

Suspension & Wheels & Brakes:
Cusco Rear Member Rear Power Brace, Cusco Lower Floor Rear Side Power Brace, Cusco Front Lower Floor Power Brace, Cusco Front Lower Arm Bar Type-ll, Cusco Rear Member Power Brace, HKS SP Coilovers, Hawks HPS Pads, Stoptech Slotted Rotors, ZE40 19x12 +18 (295/35/19)

Exterior:
Varis V1 Widebody, Rexpeed CF Vortex Generator, CF Hood, CF Trunk

Interior:
NRG Short Hub, Hertz Coaxial Rear Speakers, Kicker 10” Sub, AMS Shift Knob, Pioneer Amplifier, Pioneer Double Din Deck, Cobb V3 Accesport, Tanabe Revel Boost Gauge, Tanabe Revel AFR Gauge, Tanabe Revel Oil Pressure Gauge, Showstopper USA Carbon Fiber Gauge Pod, Recaro MR seats, 13pt cusco Roll cage

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

