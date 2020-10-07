+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=QmAYBgv11TzLis8GG+gxLmlP7pZd2SVL
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR Just Arrived In Our Showroom.
All In Price: $49,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 91,500 KM
Specs:
Engine/Transmission:
HKS R Type Intercooler, HKS Upper Pipe, HKS Lower Pipe, HKS Super SQV4 BOV Kit, Tomei Exhaust, ETS Open Dump Downpipe, AMS Test Pipe, Cusco Oil Catch Can, Grimmspeed EBCS, ACT Heavy Duty Clutch & Lightweight Flywheel
Suspension & Wheels & Brakes:
Cusco Rear Member Rear Power Brace, Cusco Lower Floor Rear Side Power Brace, Cusco Front Lower Floor Power Brace, Cusco Front Lower Arm Bar Type-ll, Cusco Rear Member Power Brace, HKS SP Coilovers, Hawks HPS Pads, Stoptech Slotted Rotors, ZE40 19x12 +18 (295/35/19)
Exterior:
Varis V1 Widebody, Rexpeed CF Vortex Generator, CF Hood, CF Trunk
Interior:
NRG Short Hub, Hertz Coaxial Rear Speakers, Kicker 10” Sub, AMS Shift Knob, Pioneer Amplifier, Pioneer Double Din Deck, Cobb V3 Accesport, Tanabe Revel Boost Gauge, Tanabe Revel AFR Gauge, Tanabe Revel Oil Pressure Gauge, Showstopper USA Carbon Fiber Gauge Pod, Recaro MR seats, 13pt cusco Roll cage
