2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Keyless Start Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.