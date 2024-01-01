Menu
2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5L V6 CVT. Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified.
Odometer: 216,000 KM.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

2008 Nissan Maxima

216,000 KM

$1,770

+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Maxima

SE CVT 3.5L V6 - AS IS VEHICLE

2008 Nissan Maxima

SE CVT 3.5L V6 - AS IS VEHICLE

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,770

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1N4BA41E68C800275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Nissan Maxima 3.5L V6 CVT. Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified.

Odometer: 216,000 KM.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-766-6226

$1,770

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2008 Nissan Maxima