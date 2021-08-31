2008 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,995 + taxes & licensing 3 0 7 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7711888

7711888 VIN: 3n1ab61e38l623562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 307,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

