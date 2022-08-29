$6,900+ tax & licensing
416-665-1000
2008 Nissan Sentra
Location
Carview Motors
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9235711
- VIN: 3N1AB61E28L699547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour LIGHT- GRAY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 NISSAN SENTRA 2.0
The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.
Vehicle Features
