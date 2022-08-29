Menu
2008 Nissan Sentra

128,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

2008 Nissan Sentra

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9235711
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E28L699547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour LIGHT- GRAY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 NISSAN SENTRA 2.0

 

 

Certified

 

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

 

--   Fully certified.

 

--    NO EXTRA Fees, Safety,Certified is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1113 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-XXXX

416-665-1000

