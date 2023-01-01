Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Versa

92,532 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1694147947
  2. 1694147947
  3. 1694147947
  4. 1694147947
  5. 1694147947
  6. 1694147947
  7. 1694147947
  8. 1694147947
  9. 1694147947
  10. 1694147947
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
92,532KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10393134
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E28L378092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,532 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 nissan versaautomatic aclow km92000 kmcertify no extra charge$5990 plus hstPlease visit our website to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2017 Chevrolet Cruze
100,470 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
148,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic
230,000 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory