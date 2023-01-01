Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

199,000 KM

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9934676
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E78L358484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 NISSAN VERSA 

 

EXTRA WINTER TIRE

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC..

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available  FOR powertrain

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

