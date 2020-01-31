Menu
2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6/ CERTIFIED/ 2 YEAR WARRANTY

2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6/ CERTIFIED/ 2 YEAR WARRANTY

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Sale Price

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,950KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626963
  • Stock #: 10966427
  • VIN: 1GMDU03148D121804
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE, proud UCDA member who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


Were located at 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1. North York, Ontario.

M9L 2S2, Phone: (416)- 727-6835


2008 PONTIAC MONTANA SV6. excellent condition and clean.

Odometer: 130,950km.


Price: $3,450 + TAXES + LICENSING

No hidden fees.


SAFETY CERTIFIED + 2 YEAR WARRANTY ON ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION, $600 IN CLAIMS.


Financing available, COME SEE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS

Please call to book an appointment today to test drive.

(416)- 727- 6835 at 100 Turbine Drive, unit 1. North York, Ontario.

M9L-2S2.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass

