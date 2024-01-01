$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Pontiac Vibe
1 OWNER/EXTRA WINTER WHEELS&TIRES/R.CAMERA/CERTFIE
2008 Pontiac Vibe
1 OWNER/EXTRA WINTER WHEELS&TIRES/R.CAMERA/CERTFIE
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5Y2SL658X8Z411835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One owner
No Accident
Extra Winter wheels and tires
Very reliable with Toyota Engine, great on
gas, power locks, power windows, comes certified at no extra cost
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
No Accident
Extra Winter wheels and tires
Very reliable with Toyota Engine, great on
gas, power locks, power windows, comes certified at no extra cost
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
Child Seat Anchors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Dual front airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
External temperature display
Additional Features
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cargo Area Floor Mat
4.31 Axle Ratio
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
2 REAR HEADRESTS
115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2013 Tesla Model S Performance 289,607 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i 69,671 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis G70 3.3T/AWD/SERVICE RECORDS 106,500 KM $27,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2008 Pontiac Vibe