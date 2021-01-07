Menu
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

62,000 KM

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

TECHART 760 HP NAVI SOFT TOP

2008 Porsche 911 Turbo

TECHART 760 HP NAVI SOFT TOP

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6494727
  • Stock #: 29958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 29958
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, 760 HP, Carbon Ceramic Break, Tech Art Wings, Sport Seat with Carbon Fiber Painted to Brwon, Manual Transmssion, and Much More!!! 

Our Indoor Showroom Located

2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1

(STEELES AND KEELE)

Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
GPS Navigation
Soft Top

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

