2008 Saturn Vue

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

