Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Saturn Vue

168,730 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Vue

2008 Saturn Vue

XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Vue

XE

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1610313500
  2. 1610313500
  3. 1610313500
  4. 1610313501
  5. 1610313501
  6. 1610313501
  7. 1610313501
  8. 1610313501
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,730KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6383979
  • VIN: 3GSCL33P28S706751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,730 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Saturn VUE
Equipped with:
- AUX input- Sunroof- Alloys
4 cylinderRuns and drives great

Safety $599
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 647-703-2620 (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks) 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 159,000 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Outl...
 214,000 KM
$4,400 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 SLT
 154,000 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory