2008 Toyota RAV4

68,000 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD w/JBL/LUMBAR.SUPP/SUNROOF/SPORT.RIMS

2008 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD w/JBL/LUMBAR.SUPP/SUNROOF/SPORT.RIMS

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6127059
  • Stock #: 2836
  • VIN: jtmbd31v586071681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drives great, great family car for the next 10 years, in exellent shape other than minor wear and tear for the age of the vehicle. Odometer is in MILES.
Address: 1101 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2C9
Phone: (416) 665-1940

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

