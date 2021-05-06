Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

151,000 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Exclusive Fine Cars

416-894-9099

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

w/LEATHER/SUNROOF/POWER.SLIDE.DOORS // ICE COLD AC

2008 Toyota Sienna

w/LEATHER/SUNROOF/POWER.SLIDE.DOORS // ICE COLD AC

Location

Exclusive Fine Cars

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-894-9099

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7087450
  Stock #: 2903
  VIN: 5tdzk22c18s216310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Address: 1101 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2C9

Very nice sienna barely driven and in immaculate shape. This van can take you at least another 10 years. Previous US vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

Exclusive Fine Cars

Exclusive Fine Cars

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-894-9099

