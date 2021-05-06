2008 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Sale $7,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7087450

Stock #: 2903

VIN: 5tdzk22c18s216310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Lumbar Support Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Transmission Overdrive Switch Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.