2008 Toyota Sienna

264,310 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-737-0852

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-737-0852

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

264,310KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8464626
  VIN: 5TDZK29C28S101561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 264,310 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Sienna
A/CRear A/CPower windowsPower locks



1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

