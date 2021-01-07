Menu
2008 Volkswagen Eos

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,530

+ tax & licensing
$8,530

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Lux

Lux

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

206,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6556302
  • VIN: WVWFA71F18V008903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPRING IS AROUND THE CORNER!!!! IMMACULATE CONDITION MUST BE SEEN BEAUTIFUL WHITE ON WHITE CONVERTIBLE EOS !!! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT EVERYTHING WORKS, Treat yourself for spring of 2021, you will be in center of attention with this little convertible!!!!
Call for test drive today

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Parking Sensors
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
FWD
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

