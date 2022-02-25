Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Volvo XC70

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo XC70

2008 Volvo XC70

CROSS OVER

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo XC70

CROSS OVER

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329176
  • VIN: YV4BZ982581029229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2008 Volvo XC 70, a Great Cross Over SUV !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2008 Volvo XC 70 comes with a 3.2 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 235 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:

Volvo is known for traits decidedly lacking in automotive excitement or glamour, which involve building the safest cars possible and providing seats so comfortable we wish our offices and living rooms had them. EDUMUNDS.COM

 

There's a lot to like about the redesigned Volvo XC70 station wagon -- so much so that it was a finalist for Motor Trend's 2008 Car of the Year Award. Many reviewers say one of the XC70's most likeable features is its off-roading capability, described as an appealing alternative to an SUV. The wagon also boasts supportive seats that are more than adequate for lengthy trips. And not surprisingly, given Volvo's reputation, the XC70 gets strong reviews for its safety features. cars.usnews.com.

 

Includes ALL WHEEL DRIVE and BLIND SPOT DETECTION !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 110,102 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2016 Maserati GranTu...
 0 KM
$79,950 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE
 141,591 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory