$11,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2008 Volvo XC70
CROSS OVER
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8329176
- VIN: YV4BZ982581029229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Volvo XC 70, a Great Cross Over SUV !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2008 Volvo XC 70 comes with a 3.2 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 235 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:
Volvo is known for traits decidedly lacking in automotive excitement or glamour, which involve building the safest cars possible and providing seats so comfortable we wish our offices and living rooms had them. EDUMUNDS.COM
There's a lot to like about the redesigned Volvo XC70 station wagon -- so much so that it was a finalist for Motor Trend's 2008 Car of the Year Award. Many reviewers say one of the XC70's most likeable features is its off-roading capability, described as an appealing alternative to an SUV. The wagon also boasts supportive seats that are more than adequate for lengthy trips. And not surprisingly, given Volvo's reputation, the XC70 gets strong reviews for its safety features. cars.usnews.com.
Includes ALL WHEEL DRIVE and BLIND SPOT DETECTION !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.