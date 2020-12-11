Menu
2009 Acura MDX

280,000 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2009 Acura MDX

2009 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

2009 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

280,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6329763
  • VIN: 2HNYD28649H002901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+$699

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

  call us: 647-980-9855

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

