2009 Acura MDX

+ taxes & licensing
647-703-2620
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-703-2620
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
SALE PRICE+SAFETY+TAX
For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
call us: 647-980-9855
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH)
Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5