2009 Acura MDX

265,078 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9279388
  • VIN: 2HNYD28239H002367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,078 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS IS* 2009 Acura RDX, a Great 3 Row Family SUV !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2009 Acura RDX comes with a 3.7 LITRE 6 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 300 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "Excellent handling, high safety scores, loads of optional high-tech toys, powerful engine with decent fuel economy, relatively large third-row seat for a midsize luxury SUV," (edumunds.com).

 

"The 2009 Acura MDX excels as a performance-minded family vehicle with a high-tech interior, precise handling and excellent safety scores," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Includes ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

 

3 ROW SEATING !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

