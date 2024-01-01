Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Comes certified with safety, has power windows, doors, bluetooth, 2 Sets of keys, leather, sunroof. Price is plus HST and Licensing. </span></p>

2009 Acura RDX

231,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

2009 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J8TB18299A800243

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Comes certified with safety, has power windows, doors, bluetooth, 2 Sets of keys, leather, sunroof. Price is plus HST and Licensing.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2009 Acura RDX