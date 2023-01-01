2009 Acura TSX

$5,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 6 , 5 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446693

10446693 Stock #: 6544

6544 VIN: JH4CU26649C802893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6544

Mileage 306,575 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome window trim Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob trim Convenience Clock External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical 4.44 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors Leather center console trim Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts HID/Xenon Headlights Multi-function display Front struts ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS 1 SUBWOOFER USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS .35 REAR BRAKE WIDTH DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS 13.4 STEERING RATIO DIAMETER 27 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR

