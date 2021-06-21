Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW 3 Series

155,814 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

Contact Seller
2009 BMW 3 Series

2009 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i RWD SULEV

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i RWD SULEV

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

  1. 7446110
  2. 7446110
  3. 7446110
  4. 7446110
  5. 7446110
  6. 7446110
  7. 7446110
  8. 7446110
  9. 7446110
  10. 7446110
  11. 7446110
  12. 7446110
  13. 7446110
  14. 7446110
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7446110
  • VIN: WBAPH53529A434033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,814 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN: WBAPH53529A434033 Engine: 3L 6-cyl Mileage: 155814 km Exterior Color: Gray Interior Color: Black Leather Safety Included: Cost Extra 6 Months/6000km powertrain warranty included with all cars we safety! 2009 BMW 328i RWD Sedan comes well equipped and has few aftermarket mods Aftermarket mods include following: LED headlights, LED side markers, Backup Camera, Android based stereo system, Straight pipe BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Excella Automotive Group

2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 80,700 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,813 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 2d...
 105,062 KM
$16,399 + tax & lic

Email Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

Call Dealer

416-278-XXXX

(click to show)

416-278-8957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory