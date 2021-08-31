Menu
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 7721884
  VIN: WBAPK73559A457299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,316 KM

Vehicle Description

*COMING SOON*2009 BMW 328XI, A Great Condition Luxury-Commuter !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 328Xi comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.

 

Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE XDRIVE !

 

4 out of 5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER and ASSOCIATES.

 

Great reputation: "The 2009 BMW 3-Series is highly acclaimed for its smooth engine options and agile suspension,"(car.usnews.com).

 

Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

