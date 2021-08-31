2009 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 3 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 7721884

7721884 VIN: WBAPK73559A457299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,316 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

