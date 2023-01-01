$11,950+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9559606
- VIN: WBAPK73579A464402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,325 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 BMW 328XI, A Great Condition Luxury-Commuter !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 328Xi comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.
Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
ALL WHEEL DRIVE XDRIVE !
4 out of 5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER and ASSOCIATES.
MANUAL !
CLEAN CARFAX !
WELL SERVICED (per carfax) !
2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED !
Great reputation: "The 2009 BMW 3-Series is highly acclaimed for its smooth engine options and agile suspension,"(car.usnews.com).
Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
