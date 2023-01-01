Menu
2009 BMW 3 Series

148,325 KM

$11,950

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2009 BMW 3 Series

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

148,325KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9559606
  VIN: WBAPK73579A464402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,325 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW 328XI, A Great Condition Luxury-Commuter !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 328Xi comes with a 3 LITRE INLINE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 230 HORSEPOWER.

 

Beautiful luxury polish on the classic BMW interior: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE XDRIVE !

 

4 out of 5 RELIABILITY RATING from JD POWER and ASSOCIATES.

 

MANUAL !

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

WELL SERVICED (per carfax) !

 

2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED !

 

Great reputation: "The 2009 BMW 3-Series is highly acclaimed for its smooth engine options and agile suspension,"(car.usnews.com).

 

Renowned Driving Dynamics: "This is the prototypical sports sedan, or about as close as you can get to sports car driving dynamics in a practical sedan. For 40 years, the 3 Series had defined that mix: rear-wheel drive, great steering feel and balance," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

