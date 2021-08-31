+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2009 BMW 535 XI, a Great Performing Sports Sedan !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 BMW 535 comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE taht puts out 300 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "It's a premium sedan (and wagon) with an arguably just-right size that looks good and is beautifully built. It's quiet and comfortable, yet handles better than just about anything else with four doors, and its engines are potent but utterly refined. In other words, if you have the money to spend, it's hard to pass up the 5 Series," (edumuds.com).
"If you’re looking for the quintessential sport sedan, few used cars can match the 2009 BMW 5-Series," (cars.usnews.com).
ONE OWNER CLEAN CARPROOF !
ALL WHEEL DRIVE X DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5