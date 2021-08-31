Menu
2009 BMW 5 Series

94,559 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

535i xDrive

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7869570
  • VIN: WBANV93549C131735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,559 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW 535 XI, a Great Performing Sports Sedan !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 BMW 535 comes with a 3 LITRE 6 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE taht puts out 300 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "It's a premium sedan (and wagon) with an arguably just-right size that looks good and is beautifully built. It's quiet and comfortable, yet handles better than just about anything else with four doors, and its engines are potent but utterly refined. In other words, if you have the money to spend, it's hard to pass up the 5 Series," (edumuds.com).

 

"If you’re looking for the quintessential sport sedan, few used cars can match the 2009 BMW 5-Series," (cars.usnews.com).

 

ONE OWNER CLEAN CARPROOF !

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE X DRIVE !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

