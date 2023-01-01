Menu
2009 Cadillac CTS

151,875 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10026789
  • VIN: 1G6DS57V790117195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Cadillac CTS IV, a Great Luxury Cadillac !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2009 Cadillac CTS comes with a 3.6 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS, DUAL SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:

"The highly-ranked 2009 Cadillac CTS has a comfortable, yet sporty, ride and a high-quality, luxurious interior, making it a good choice for those seeking a 2009 midsize car that is 

 

practical, fun and upscale. It also comes with a strong safety ratin,"(cars.usnews.com).

 

"The cabin of the Cadillac CTS is impressive both in design and in the quality of materials used. A pleasing mix of available wood accents, tasteful alloy trim and stitched soft-touch 

 

dash make the CTS interior one of the most elegant designs in its class," (edumunds.com).

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

Well Serviced ! (per carfax)

 

Includes PARKING ASSIST !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

