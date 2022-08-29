2009 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,995 + taxes & licensing
180,002 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9026575

9026575 VIN: 1b3hb48a89d188307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers

