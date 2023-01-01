Menu
2009 Dodge Charger

117,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT

2009 Dodge Charger

ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044666
  • Stock #: 9922
  • VIN: 2B3KA43D39H529920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009  DODGE CHARGER SE MODEL,WELL MAINTAIN NO ACCIDENT

 

Very Clean Unit, 6 Cylinder 2.7L Automatic Transmissions. No Accidents, Clean Title, Clean Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.one owner all service records

 

This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $595.

 

SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE

TRADE-INS ACCEPTED

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

 

At Auto Rev, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your money's worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $4000/claim for purchase on this vehicle! For more information, please call us at now at 416-636-7776

 

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

