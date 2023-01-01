2009 Dodge Charger

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10044666

10044666 Stock #: 9922

9922 VIN: 2B3KA43D39H529920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.