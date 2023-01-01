$10,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-636-7776
2009 Dodge Charger
ALL SERVICE RECORDS,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10044666
- Stock #: 9922
- VIN: 2B3KA43D39H529920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 DODGE CHARGER SE MODEL,WELL MAINTAIN NO ACCIDENT
Very Clean Unit, 6 Cylinder 2.7L Automatic Transmissions. No Accidents, Clean Title, Clean Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.one owner all service records
This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $595.
SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ACCEPTED
WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK
At Auto Rev, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your money's worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $4000/claim for purchase on this vehicle! For more information, please call us at now at 416-636-7776
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM
Monday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays: CLOSED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.