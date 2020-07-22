Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,890

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

  1. 5529480
  2. 5529480
  3. 5529480
  4. 5529480
Contact Seller

$4,890

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5529480
  • Stock #: 8891
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E59R548985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XTRA CLEAN FREE OF ACCIDENT NO RUST LOOKS AND DRICES GREAT CALL FOR TEST DEIVE
BRAND BEW SET OF TIRES, very well kept

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Access Motors

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 207,000 KM
$6,880 + tax & lic
2005 Subaru Impreza
 154,000 KM
$3,880 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X6 AWD 4dr ...
 77,300 KM
$20,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Access Motors

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-7641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory