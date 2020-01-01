Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 254,101KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473555
  • VIN: 3d4gh57v59t536161
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PLUS HST

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2014 Infiniti QX60 7...
 297,101 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Focus SES
 157,101 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
 194,101 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Send A Message