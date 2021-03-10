Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

216,000 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6818147
  • VIN: 3DG4G47B29T597843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+SAFETY $599+TAX

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits. 

  call us: 647-980-9855

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (KEELE & FINCH) 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

