2009 Dodge Journey

153,152 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

SXT

SXT

Location

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

153,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9834614
  • Stock #: 5574
  • VIN: 3D4GG57VX9T512635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5574
  • Mileage 153,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, where we offer high-quality used cars at affordable prices. We are excited to present our 2009 Dodge Journey SXT in a striking blue color with only 153,000 kilometers on the odometer. This mid-size crossover SUV boasts an impressive amount of space and versatility, making it perfect for families or anyone in need of a reliable vehicle that can handle all types of terrain.

The VIN number for this vehicle is 3D4GG57VX9T512635, and it comes packed with several impressive safety and convenience features. The SUV is equipped with all-wheel drive, making it easy to handle in any weather conditions. The vehicle is also fitted with a backup camera, which provides excellent visibility and makes parking in tight spots a breeze. Additionally, the Dodge Journey SXT comes with keyless entry, power windows and locks, and an impressive sound system that delivers crisp and clear audio.

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, ONTARIO HST (13%) and ServiceOntario Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent front wipers

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Variable intermittent rear wiper
Rechargeable flashlight
3.43 Axle Ratio
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
CARGO NET STORAGE
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
18.6 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

