2009 Dodge Journey

$5,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 1 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9834614

9834614 Stock #: 5574

5574 VIN: 3D4GG57VX9T512635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,152 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front air conditioning Front Reading Lights Adjustable rear headrests Conversation mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent front wipers Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front cupholders Braking Assist Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Variable intermittent rear wiper Rechargeable flashlight 3.43 Axle Ratio ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 6 DISC IN-DASH CD 0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH CARGO NET STORAGE LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING 2 FRONT HEADRESTS REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM 140 AMPS ALTERNATOR 115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE 18.6 STEERING RATIO

