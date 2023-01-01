Menu
2009 Ford Edge

238,300 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

LIMITED|AWD|NAV|LEATEHR|ROOF|BLUETOOTH|R.STARTER|LOADED

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

238,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10384206
  • Stock #: 8513
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C69BA88513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8513
  • Mileage 238,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Edge Limited AWD Blue Exterior on Black Interior comes with Leather , Roof , Heated seats , Bluetooth for phone , Remote starter and more if you looking for Loaded Ford Edge you are more than welcome to Elegant auto sales our professional sales team is looking forward to assist you .


All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
Elegant Auto Sales  Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $695, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-647-446-9392 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Elegant auto sales  will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.



Elegant Auto Sales


5001 Steeles Ave West , Toronto. Ontario. M9L2X1 
Phone. 647-446-9392
Fax. 416-981-7616
(HWY 400 & STEELES)
Hours Of Operation:
Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00 am-5:00pm
Sunday :Closed 


 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

