Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Escape

233,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1624466454
  2. 1624466454
  3. 1624466462
  4. 1624466464
  5. 1624466463
  6. 1624466463
  7. 1624466464
  8. 1624466461
  9. 1624466464
  10. 1624466464
  11. 1624466463
  12. 1624466461
  13. 1624466458
  14. 1624466456
  15. 1624466461
  16. 1624466455
  17. 1624466462
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

233,100KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241765
  • VIN: 1FMCU03G29KA26977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 FORD ESCAPE
V6XLT
SAFETY AVAILABLE FOR $599

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN!


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 157,600 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 246,100 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord To...
 164,200 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory