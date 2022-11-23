$10,900+ tax & licensing
416-636-7776
2009 Ford F-350
SUPER DULY,F 350,4X4,REG CAB
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,900
- Listing ID: 9375043
- Stock #: 9702
- VIN: 1FTWF31569EA59722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 232,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 FORD F 350,SUPER DUTY
Came as trade in- run and driver well,reg cab,2 door ,4x4,
need some body work ,0 calim on carfax
AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM
Monday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays: CLOSED
Vehicle Features
