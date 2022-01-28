$12,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
SPORT 4X4 GREAT CONDITIION
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
134,411KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8186979
- VIN: 1FTZR45E99PA47430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 134,411 KM
Vehicle Description
BEST SMALL TRUCK AROUND. $699 SAFETY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
