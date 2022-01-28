Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

134,411 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4 GREAT CONDITIION

2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4 GREAT CONDITIION

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

134,411KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8186979
  VIN: 1FTZR45E99PA47430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 134,411 KM

Vehicle Description

BEST SMALL TRUCK AROUND.  $699 SAFETY

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

