2009 Honda Accord

147,726 KM

$9,950

$9,950

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$9,950

147,726KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9423571
  VIN: 1HGCP25749A806989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,726 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Accord EX Manual, Great Condition Manual Honda !

 

GREAT CONDITION, comes with an INLINE 4 CYLINDER 190 HORSEPOWER ENGINE.

 

Interior includes a SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well Reviewed: "Verdict: The Accord is a favorite of ours because of its willing powertrains and fun-to-drive personality, with good steering feedback and controlled body motions. On the downside, the latest model's new looks and gargantuan proportions may be a turn-off for those used to previous Accords, but to those folks we say not to worry: this is one darn good car," (caranddriver.com).

 

"The latest Honda Accord is an easy drive with good manners regardless of model, engine or transmission," (newcartestdrive.com).

 

GOOD GAS MILEAGE for the class: 8.92/13.1795 KILOMTERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).

 

AMAZING SAFETY SCORES: 9.8/10 average rating from the IIHS and the NHTSA.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

