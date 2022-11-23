$9,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Accord
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9423571
- VIN: 1HGCP25749A806989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,726 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Honda Accord EX Manual, Great Condition Manual Honda !
GREAT CONDITION, comes with an INLINE 4 CYLINDER 190 HORSEPOWER ENGINE.
Interior includes a SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well Reviewed: "Verdict: The Accord is a favorite of ours because of its willing powertrains and fun-to-drive personality, with good steering feedback and controlled body motions. On the downside, the latest model's new looks and gargantuan proportions may be a turn-off for those used to previous Accords, but to those folks we say not to worry: this is one darn good car," (caranddriver.com).
"The latest Honda Accord is an easy drive with good manners regardless of model, engine or transmission," (newcartestdrive.com).
GOOD GAS MILEAGE for the class: 8.92/13.1795 KILOMTERS PER LITRE (city/hwy).
AMAZING SAFETY SCORES: 9.8/10 average rating from the IIHS and the NHTSA.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
