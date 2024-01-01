$5,200+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Light Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Civic DX, Selling at $5,200 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. This Civic is ready for many more miles on the road.
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available. Rebuilt title.
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!
Vehicle Features
