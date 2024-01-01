Menu
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Civic DX, Selling at $5,200 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfans Auto Service Centre Ltd. This Civic is ready for many more miles on the road.

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available. Rebuilt title. 

FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today!

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
231,616KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16239H000493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2009 Honda Civic DX, Selling at $5,200 with a Safety Standard Certificate.  HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. This Civic is ready for many more miles on the road.

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. *Lic/Reg fee $250 extra* Carfax available. Rebuilt title. 

FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member.  Buy with confidence today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

