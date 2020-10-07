Menu
2009 Honda Civic

221,000 KM

Details Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009861
  • Stock #: 2820
  • VIN: jhmfa36259s801184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Email Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

