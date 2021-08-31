Menu
2009 Honda Civic

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7737615
  • Stock #: 7321
  • VIN: 2HGFA16689H027868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2 Phone (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

 

2009 HONDA CIVIC LX S. Nice black colour, clean.  

The car comes with 36 days on safety-related.

The price is $ 4,950.00 No hidden charges.

SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE, SALE TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. 

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $ 850.00**

 

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive. (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sun/Moonroof

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

