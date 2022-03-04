Menu
2009 Honda Civic

293,400 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-665-1000

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

293,400KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8569526
  • VIN: 2HGFA15019H026462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 293,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic EX-L
SUNROOFHEATED SEATSLEATHER

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


647-703-2620


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

