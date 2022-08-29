$4,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-667-0222
2009 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,980
- Listing ID: 9025729
- Stock #: 030687
- VIN: 2HGFA164X9H030687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 285,459 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC , 1.8L , A/C , POWER WIMDOWES AND MUCH MORE
Vehicle Features
